Derek Moneyberg vows to sue Sean Strickland after being targeted in online tirade

The polarizing Sean Strickland just can’t seem to stay away from trouble. Currently facing suspension for a physical altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff MMA event, he now appears to be in store for further complications, reportedly set to be sued by entrepreneur Dale Buskowski, aka Derek Moneyberg.During a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani show, the online wealth coach who previously claimed Strickland couldn't submit him in five minutes said:&quot;We have a legal dispute to clear up first. If he’s open-minded about [having a grappling match afterward], I’d be open-minded about it... I’m suing him. I’ll let my attorneys deal with that, but it looks like I’m going to have to sue him, yes. He’s said a lot of very nasty things that are false, that hurt my reputation and hurt my brand, and I don’t like that.&quot;Check out Derek Moneyberg's comments on Sean Strickland below:Buskowski first came to be known in the MMA circles for his link ups with high-profile mixed martial artists including Jake Shields.He quickly gained infamy after receiving a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with in just three years and seven months of training, a feat even experienced grapplers take much longer to achieve.Moneyberg's issues with Strickland began after an explosive meeting, where 'Tarzan' accused him of exploiting lesser-known fighters to push his alleged financial scams.The pair's feud spilled over to social media, where Strickland seemingly challenged Buskowski for a jiu-jitsu session. The social media personality maintains that his decision to sue the UFC star comes after repeated attempts to find a more amicable solution.What did Sean Strickland accuse Derek Moneyberg of?Sean Strickland and Derek Moneyberg's issues started after he accused the businessman of using his link-ups with fighters to fuel his alleged financial scams.In one of 'Tarzan's social media posts from earlier this year, he can be seen confronting the entrepreneur on video, and despite Buskowski reputedly urging him to resolve their difference privately, Strickland goes on a violent verbal tirade:&quot;This man takes advantage of low-paid UFC fighters who are great men, who are just trying to make their mortgage and live a life, and he takes advantage of these men and he uses their platform to peddle financial scams, and he sues people, and what he does is so dishonest and so scummy... You are a fraud.&quot;