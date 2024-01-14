"Destructive," "Just a machine" - Fans react to Artur Beterbiev's dominance over Callum Smith, predictions for Dmitry Bivol fight pour in

Fans have reacted to Artur Beterbiev's dominant performance against Callum Smith.

Beterbiev put his WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles on the line against the former super-middleweight champion last night. Going into the bout, the Russian-Canadian fighter was a considerable favorite over Smith, and it was evident why that was the case.

Beterbiev entered the 20th fight of his professional career with a 100% knockout rate and made sure that Smith wasn't the one to take him to the distance for the first time. After establishing his dominance over the course of seven rounds, the Russian-Canadian secured two knockdowns in the seventh round to win the bout via stoppage.

Reacting to Beterbiev's impressive performance against Smith, fans were quick to praise the Russian-Canadian and express their excitement at a potential fight against Dmitry Bivol. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Unbelievable just a machine. Bivol is the only person who can stand in his way. I can't wait!!!"

"What an unbelievable fighter. Completely destructive!"

"Wrecking machine"

Artur Beterbiev calls for fight against Dmitry Bivol following victory over Callum Smith

As mentioned earlier, Artur Beterbiev currently holds the WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight titles. The only belt keeping him from becoming an undisputed champion is the WBA light heavyweight championship, which is currently held by Dmitry Bivol.

A potential fight between Beterbiev and Bivol is not only considered to be the biggest fight in the 175-pound division but it is arguably one of the biggest fights in all of boxing. While speaking about it during the post-fight interview, the Russian-Canadian fighter stated that he is definitely eyeing up the fourth and final belt of the division:

"Yes, of course, I need another, fourth belt... It would mean in this category, I have done it... It means a lot to me... Unification world championship, for me it’s the top.”

