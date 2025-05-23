  • home icon
  "Develop this relationship" - Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali admits it's tough balancing professional fighting with love life 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 23, 2025 16:13 GMT
It seems you can be a fighter and a lover at the same time.

At just 18 years old, Johan Ghazali is already navigating a life most people don’t experience until much later: headlining fights, building a fanbase, and, as it turns out, juggling that with a relationship. It’s not easy, but like everything else in his career so far, he’s figuring it out on his own terms.

“When we get the career stuff out of the way, we always make it a point to spend time and develop this relationship," he shared in an interview with ONE Championship. "Even though we don’t have much time together, I want to make sure this journey, with the little time we can spend, can continue growing into one of the best chapters of my life.”
It’s a rare look behind the curtain for the young striker known for his confidence and knockout power. The long hours in the gym, travel schedules, and physical tolls of being a professional fighter don’t leave much time for anything else, but Ghazali makes the effort to keep his circle strong.

"I knew I was going to do crazy things" - Johan Ghazali describes innate belief that drove his pursuit of excellence

Long before the highlight reels and the ONE contract, Johan Ghazali already had a gut feeling he was meant for something big.

"For me, I envisioned this life. I envisioned this happening. I knew I was going to be something," he said. "I didn't know it was going to be like in Muay Thai or whatever, but I knew I was going to be big."

That self-belief isn’t something new. According to him, it’s always been there, loud, proud, and fully intact since day one.

"You can ask my mom. People always say, 'He's at the top now. He talks way too much.' But when I was like nine, I was talking like this. So, I haven't changed," he added.

Johan Ghazali returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 32 against Diego Paez on June 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Watch it live on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.

