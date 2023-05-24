Devin Haney has fired back at Vasily Lomachenko and his manager for asking the boxing organizations to sanction a rematch.

The pair fought each other this past weekend in a fight that went the distance and saw Haney win via decision. The decision had the internet split, with many believing it was much closer than what the scorecards reflected. Lomachenko's manager Egis Klimas wrote a letter to the WBA asking for a rematch to be sanctioned. Haney responded to the tweet by saying:

"This guy is a f**king sore loser.. Get this privilege sore loser out of boxing he makes excuses as he goes! Take your lost like a man & stop crying.. it was set up for you to win for the 3rd time in your career & you failed! Tell the commission give me my 400k back for that push!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Never in my life have i seen this level or ungratefulness & entitlement in boxing. From getting a title shot in their second pro fight to an immediate title shot after losing their 2nd pro fight to a franchise title that no longer exists. They think boxing revolves around them.

Devin Haney called Vasily Lomachenko 'privileged' and made some claims about how the fight was set up for him to fight, and he still lost. Lomachenko immediately demanded a rematch following his loss, but 'The Dream' denied the rematch saying the Ukrainian lost fair and square. Fans still call for the rematch since it was a closely contested fight.

Take a look at a fan's response to Haney:

You got beat by a 35 year old Loma and too scared to run it back regardless of $$$ because you know what would happen

Vasily Lomachenko gives his fans a message following his defeat to Devin Haney

Vasily Lomachenko was extremely emotional following his loss to Devin Haney. The Ukrainian was looking to win back the belts he had lost to Teofimo Lopez, and his only aim in boxing was to become undisputed. However, he was distraught following his loss and even cried during the post-fight press conference. He recently released a video in which he thanked his fans:

"Hi everyone, I received a lot of messages from fans around the world and it's very very nice, and I am very happy to see your very very warm words. So I just wanted to say big thank you for your support up to Saturday night. What happened that night, but it is what it is, it's life, life is not canceled. Our goal in the future and god bless all people around the world."

Vasily Lomachenko is 35 years old and does not have many years left in which he can compete for the title. He will now have to wait his turn for a rematch with Haney unless an organization sanctions it.

Take a look at the video:

Vasyl Lomachenko with a video message to his fans today following the Devin Haney defeat…



[ @VasylLomachenko] Vasyl Lomachenko with a video message to his fans today following the Devin Haney defeat… ‼️ Vasyl Lomachenko with a video message to his fans today following the Devin Haney defeat…[🎥 @VasylLomachenko] https://t.co/7fj5dvqXtI

