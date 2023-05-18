Devin Haney hails top UFC fighters for not letting their losses hurt their legacy

Boxer Devin Haney recently appeared on The Pivot podcast and had some comments on UFC fighters and MMA fighters in general. Speaking on the subject of losses and boxers padding their records, Haney had this to say:

"In the UFC, those guys fight each other. Lose? Fight again. Some of them even get bigger after a loss. Look at Israel Adesanya. He lost. He came back and he became even bigger than he was before (the loss to Alex Pereira). Because he lost and he came back and he proved himself, so, we can change the whole dynamic of it, but, we're not."

Check out the clip here:

Danny @dantheboxingman





#Boxing #HaneyLoma Devin Haney: “In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss. Mayweather kinda messed up the game with the undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0” Devin Haney: “In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss. Mayweather kinda messed up the game with the undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0”👀#Boxing #HaneyLoma https://t.co/Ch3D9m9Gk7

In the same interview, Haney alluded to the fact that many boxers often pick and choose favorable matchups in order to keep the '0' in their records protected. Haney further went on to add that this was made popular by Floyd Mayweather, who became one of the most financially successful boxers of all time.

Mayweather's success, according to Haney, created a template that many boxers follow today. Haney, however, believes that UFC fighters and their will to compete against the very best and forgo padding records is the way to make the sport bigger and better for all parties involved.

Devin Haney to face Vasiliy Lomachenko next, fight to go down May 20

Devin Haney appears to be putting his money where his mouth is, and will take on one of boxing's top dogs, Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday, May 20. Lomachenko, considered to be one of the most highly skilled boxers of his generation, is sure to give the slick Haney one of the toughest fights of his career.

The two will square off in the lightweight division and will fight for the undisputed lightweight title. Lomachenko will bring a wealth of experience, with a 17-2 professional record, on top of his staggering amateur record, where he amassed 396 wins, with just one loss.

Devin Haney is also an excellent boxer and will be the bigger man in the squared circle. He is undefeated in his professional career with a 29-0 record. All signs indicate that this is a bout that boxing fans simply cannot miss.

Poll : 0 votes