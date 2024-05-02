Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia reportedly failing drug test which can potentially overturn the sole loss in his record

Devin Haney has expressed his thoughts on Ryan Garcia reportedly failing a drug test following their boxing match.

The highly anticipated rematch between the two took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 20. The boxing star attracted a lot of attention for his erratic social media postings and inability to make weight for the fight—he was off by 3.2 pounds.

Throughout 12 rounds, Garcia repeatedly dropped his opponent despite being a significant underdog. Ultimately, the judges gave 'KingRy' the victory with scores of 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109.

But it seems like Garcia is embroiled in yet another scandal. Many sources claim that Garcia's unexpected win over Haney was related to a positive test result for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator found in some supplements but not approved by the FDA.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Garcia's Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test results for Ostarine were positive, and the drug was detected in testing conducted the day before and the day of the fight.

He reported that Garcia has 10 days to request that his B-sample be examined. His A-sample also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, but the presence of the substance was not confirmed at the time of writing this article.

Following the news, Haney took to X and shared his thoughts, writing:

''Alhamdulillah.. Allah is the ultimate planner.. I will always trust his plan. Allahu Akbar''

In a statement to ESPN, Haney blasted Garcia for disrespecting the sport by "fighting dirty" and demanded an apology to the fans.

"We learned about this situation not too long ago and it's unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice."

"Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don't play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up! People die in this sport. This isn't a joking matter."

However, the victory could be overturned, leaving Haney undefeated once more unless the B-sample tests negative, which is unusual.

Despite winning the fight, Ryan Garcia was unable to win the title because his weight exceeded 140 pounds.

Devin Haney's father slams Ryan Garcia over drug allegations

Reports stating Ryan Garcia utilized illegal substances during his recent fight with Devin Haney and failed a drug test incited a heated response from Haney's father.

In a telephonic interview with Sports Illustrated, Bill Haney reacted furiously on the above matter, saying:

''You trying to hurt my baby. We played it fair. We didn’t do it like that. F**k boxing, this is some bullsh*t. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel fu**ed up over this. If you can brag about doing it, you shouldn’t be on drugs."

According to Sports Illustrated, the drug test findings will be investigated by the New York State Athletic Commission, which can result in Garcia's victory being nullified.