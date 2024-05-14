Devin Haney wants the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to disqualify Ryan Garcia and declare him the winner of their April 20 bout. Haney's attorney recently sent the commission an official letter requesting Garcia's disqualification and establishing 'The Dream' as the winner.

For context, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) reported earlier this month that 'KingRY' had tested positive for ostarine the day before and the day of the Haney fight. Ostarine is widely considered a banned substance in sports for its performance-enhancing properties. Garcia has now requested testing of his 'B' sample, and those results are due by May 22.

Additionally, Garcia also weighed in a little more than three pounds over the 140-pound weight limit the day before the fight. In the aftermath, the 25-year-old claimed he purposely missed weight to gain a competitive advantage. While Garcia has consistently maintained his innocence, team Haney isn't buying it.

Haney's lawyer, Pat English, recently sent two of the NYSAC's top directors a letter asking for Garcia's official disqualification for cheating and to declare Haney the rightful winner of their bout. The letter read:

"The bout was made a mockery, and in addition to the PED use and prohibited use of IVs, after the bout, Mr. Garcia admitted that missing weight was a tactic to give him an unfair advantage. As there was no second-day weigh in required by the commission, thus it is impossible to know what he weighed on fight night. This is why, after setting forth the facts below we request that Mr. Garcia be disqualified, which is more fitting than a no-contest in this situation." [H/T Boxingscene.com]

Garcia soon took to social media to react to the news of Haney's legal action. The 25-year-old light-heartedly jabbed at the NYSAC letter in an X post and wrote:

"You can't make this up. Haney wins. Nah, what bruh."

Ryan Garcia offers Devin Haney a rematch in light of cheating allegations

Ryan Garcia recently offered Devin Haney a chance to redeem his loss. As mentioned, Garcia surprisingly beat Haney in a WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20. While most expected 'The Dream' to dominate Garcia, 'KingRy' won the fight via majority decision and secured three knockdowns over 12 rounds.

After it was reported that Garcia failed his PED test and was found with ostarine in his system, team Haney has been vocal about feeling cheated. The reigning WBC super lightweight champion accused Garcia of lying and wants the New York Commission to overturn his April 20 victory.

In a recent post on X, Garcia offered to give Haney a shot at redemption and wrote:

"Devin f*** it let's run it again. If you feel you were cheated we can run it again. I'll only eat oysters for the training camp, and I won't sleep."

