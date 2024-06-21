Devin Haney stunned at Golden Boy Promotions receiving majority percentage of Ryan Garcia's forfeited $1.1M purse 

Devin Haney recently expressed his reaction to Ryan Garcia getting punished for testing positive for Ostarine in a series of social media posts. Haney was also surprised that Golden Boy Promotions is set to receive the lion's share of Garcia's forfeited $1.1 million purse.

Haney and Garcia threw down in April. Despite many expecting Haney to emerge victorious, 'KingRy' put on an impressive performance and won the bout via majority decision. However, his victory was marred due to two positive Ostarine tests, which ultimately cost him the official win.

After weeks of deliberation, the bout was recently declared a no-contest by the New York Commission. Garcia will also be suspended for a year and will give up his $1.1 million purse with an additional payment of a $10,000 fine.

In a recent tweet, Haney expressed his dismay at Garcia's purse money going to Golden Boy Promotions and wrote:

"Thank you too the commission for doing the right thing & making the right decision.. I don’t understand how Golden Boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven’t even spoke out about this PED situation."

In a follow-up tweet, Haney leveled some allegations against Oscar De La Hoya and wrote:

"Oscar ain’t even paid me all my money... & they bout to give him another 1.1 [million dollars]."

Haney later tweeted that money should be split between him, VADA, and the New York Commission. The 25-year-old also called boxing a 'dirty game' and slammed the WBC for holding a purse bid while he was in the middle of fighting a cheating case.

Devin Haney calls for Ryan Garcia rematch after suspension period

After expressing his frustrations about Ryan Garcia's forfeited purse money, Devin Haney called for a rematch and emphasized that the fight would be held on an "even" playing field. He also stated that it would be the "biggest fight" in boxing.

In an X post, Haney explained that he's happy about the result being overturned to a no-contest instead of a disqualification. He wrote:

"No bs tho, I’m happy it wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on an even playing field... Biggest fight n [in] boxing!"

As part of Garcia's punishment, he'll also have to undergo random drug testing during his one-year suspension. Meanwhile, Haney may have to gear up for a mandatory WBC super lightweight title fight against Sandor Martin. While Top Rank recently won the purse bid for that contest, it isn't clear if Haney will accept the fight.