Following two months of investigation, Ryan Garcia will officially not be credited with a win over Devin Haney. Rumors of the win potentially being overturned surfaced roughly one week after the fight when a drug test Garcia took during fight week came back positive.

Per boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Garcia's legal representatives negotiated a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission that resulted in a one-year suspension and the fight being overturned to a no-contest. Rafael reported that Garcia will also forfeit his $1.1 million fight purse back to Golden Boy Promotions and receive a fine.

The announcement came one day after Garcia claimed to be 'officially retired' on social media, claiming that boxing had become too corrupt for his liking. 'King Ry' attempted to dispute the PED usage allegations by requesting B-sample testing that would also reveal a positive result.

With the investigation result, Haney will officially remain undefeated with a record of 31-0 with one no-contest. Garcia's updated record is now 24-1 with one no-contest.

The WBC super lightweight title was scheduled to be on the line in the blockbuster fight but Garcia became ineligible to win the belt after missing weight. Rafael claimed that Haney may also be eligible to receive a portion of Garcia's fight purse but no official confirmation was made on that exchange.

Ryan Garcia reacts to his suspension and no-contest ruling

Ryan Garcia is seemingly always on X and gave his immediate reaction to Dan Rafael publicly reporting his suspension and overturned win.

Garcia expectedly expressed frustration with his win being officially revoked, calling Devin Haney a 'cry baby b****.'

The 25-year-old also doubled down on his claim to be retired from boxing and insisted that he is 'headed to the UFC.'

Depending on when the New York State Athletic Commission's punishment will officially take action, Garcia does not look to be eligible to return to boxing until June 2025. Several fighters in the past have come back from similar situations and Garcia still appears to have that option, given his relatively young age.