Devin Haney will be "taking a break" from boxing following Ryan Garcia loss, according to father Bill Haney 

Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, recently claimed that his son is stepping away from boxing for some time after losing to Ryan Garcia.

The two squared off in a highly anticipated grudge match on April 20. The bout took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with fight week marred by Garcia's odd behavior. The boxing star's erratic social media posts drew much attention, as did his inability to make weight, missing by over three pounds.

Despite being a heavy underdog, Garcia came out on top, dropping his counterpart multiple times over 12 rounds. Ultimately, the judges scored the bout 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109, with 'KingRy' winning via majority decision.

Check out Ryan Garcia getting his hand raised below:

Expand Tweet

In a recent Instagram live session, Haney's father stated that the 25-year-old will be taking a break from boxing:

''Devin is taking a break, you know what the Haneys is doing, we gonna keep working untill he gets back and I'm sure he will be making an announcement.''

Check out Bill Haney's comments below (2:18):

Due to Garcia missing weight, he was ineligible to win the WBC title held by Haney. Both fighters called for a rematch after the bout, but Garcia will likely return quicker than Haney, who took significant damage in their clash.

Robert Garcia foresees Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch

Robert Garcia recently predicted that Devin Haney will run it back down the line against Ryan Garcia.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the legendary boxing trainer claimed that the rematch could happen next summer and that it'll be a "competitive, close fight."

''The rematch should happen in the summer of next year. If he fights before the end of the year, it should be an easy fight. It’s still a very competitive, close fight. It won’t be an easy fight for Ryan, either. I think Devin can win a rematch, but it’ll be a smart fight, a good training camp, good sparring and come up with a good game plan."

Check out Robert Garcia's comments below (3:46):