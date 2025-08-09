  • home icon
  • "Diamond are forever," "No one wants this" - Fans divided over reports of Dustin Poirier joining UFC 319 broadcast team with Joe Rogan

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 09, 2025 12:31 GMT
Fans react to Dustin Poirier (left) joining UFC 319 broadcast team with Joe Rogan (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Dustin Poirier is set to join the broadcast team for UFC 319 alongside Joe Rogan, which has sparked reactions from fans.

While Rogan will serve as the commentator, Poirier will take on the role of desk analyst. 'The Diamond' will be joined by former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, and welterweight fighter Michael Chiesa.

This assignment will mark Poirier's first work in broadcasting following his retirement bout against Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @MMAFighting's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Let's go @DustinPoirier Diamond are forever"
Another fan wrote:

"No one wants this"

Others commented:

"Mute Dustin’s mic, plz."
"Dustin was terrible on the mic during his career. Not sure about this one."
"Oh hell yes!"
"Cool duo, already stoked for this card, I’m interested to see how Dustin does on commentary."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Dustin Poirier joining the UFC 319 broadcast team. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]
Dustin Poirier talks about his life after retirement

Dustin Poirier has been a part of the UFC since 2011. Ahead of his retirement bout at UFC 318, the Louisiana native reflected on his future.

Speaking in an interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier said:

"Well, I'm still going to be in the gym, so we'll see about grappling. If something fun came along, maybe I would do a grappling match or something like that in the future. But combat sports, I'm going to protect my brain and try to age as healthy as I can after post-fighting, you know."
He added:

"I have multiple businesses, and like I said, I'm about to be a father again, and my daughter's getting older. I have lots of things that keep me super busy, but I don't think anything's ever going to fill that void of what fighting was throughout my career. So, that could be a little bit of struggle to be at war with something so deeply, the way I've been with combat sports."
