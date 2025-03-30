"Did better than Umar" - MMA X reacts to Merab Dvalishvili wrestling a fan at beach while Gable Steveson yells instructions

Merab Dvalishvili was spotted at a beach wrestling a fan, with Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson in attendance. A clip of it made the rounds on social, with fans on X/Twitter quickly sharing their thoughts on it, especially given how well the fan fared.

Said fan was much larger than Dvalishvili, and proved strong and sturdy enough to defend well against 'The Machine's' initial takedown shot. In fact, during the sequence, the fan even secured Dvalishvili's back as Steveson provided coaching advice from the sidelines.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili wrestling with a fan:

However, Dvalishvili forced a scramble, during which he secured a single-leg, which he used to unbalance the fan, eventually forcing him onto his back. Even then, the fan resisted, lifting Dvalishvili off of himself, with the UFC bantamweight champion subsequently countering with a front headlock.

Thereafter, Dvalishvili releases the hold and allows the fan back to his feet. Naturally, fans on X/Twitter were quick to share their thoughts on the impromptu wrestling match, with one of them taking the opportunity to mock Umar Nurmagomedov, who lost to the Georgian at UFC 311.

"Did better than Umar"

Others, though, took to explaining why the fan did as well as he did.

"Sand will always favor the bigger stronger dude in wrestling"

Another fan referenced Dvalishvili's jaw-dropping cardio.

"Merab gassing out civilians now"

Some warned about a potential loss for Dvalishvili in such circumstances.

"Imagine if he got his *ss kicked by a random lol"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Merab Dvalishvili wrestling a fan

Dvalishvili is currently on a victory lap after defending his bantamweight title against Nurmagomedov. Now, though, he is expected to defend the belt against Sean O'Malley in a rematch, with the UFC expressing interest in the bout.

Merab Dvalishvili's interactions with fans haven't always been positive

While Merab Dvalishvili's recent wrestling match with a fan was a harmless and more positive interaction, the majority of his encounters with fans have been volatile. At UFC 310, he cornered Aljamain Sterling in the latter's loss to Movsar Evloev. As they headed backstage, a fan in the stands heckled him.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili confronting a heckling fan:

Dvalishvili responded by physically attacking the fan, who he has since accused of being a member of Umar Nurmagomedov's entourage. Months prior, another incident took place at the Craig Jones Invitational, with Dvalishvili heading to the stands to confront a heckler, grabbing him by the hair before security intervened.

