Ebanie Bridges spots Conor McGregor at her birthday party

Women's IBF boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges recently spotted Conor McGregor at her birthday party.

Bridges celebrated her birthday with her friends in a pub in Australia. Interestingly, the pub had a poster of Conor McGregor and his whiskey company, Proper No.12. 'The Blonde Bomber' was pleasantly surprised to see McGregor's poster in her home country and took to Twitter to post a picture with it. She said:

"You’re everywhere @TheNotoriousMMA Had to get a photo with my pal good to see ur “face” down here in Aus."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Ebanie Bridges and Conor McGregor have linked up multiple times in the past. Most recently, 'The Notorious' was accompanied by two ring girls and Bridges during Anthony Joshua's fight against Robert Helenius last month.

McGregor was at the event to promote his new drink, Forged Irish Stout. However, the fact that the Irishman was accompanied by three girls made him suffer a major backlash online with many calling him out for being unfaithful to his partner, Dee Devlin.

Expand Tweet

Ebanie Bridges clarifies her association with Conor McGregor

As mentioned earlier, Bridges' association with Conor McGregor has raised a lot of speculations regarding him potentially being unfaithful to his partner. However, 'The Blonde Bomber' clarified the situation during an interview with Boxing King Media.

According to Ebanie Bridges, the relationship between her and the former UFC champion is strictly business. During the interview, Bridges highlighted the promotional angle of their collaboration and claimed that Dee Devlin does not mind her being a part of McGregor's promotional campaigns for his drink. She said:

“You think Conor McGregor would be with me in the public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it, these people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, no nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous, you have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it”

Check out her comments below (0:50 onwards):