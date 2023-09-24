Did Conor Benn win his comeback fight against Rodolfo Orozco? Full results and highlights

Conor Benn returned to professional boxing against Rodolfo Orozco last night in Orlando.

It is worth noting that Benn was last seen in action back in August 2022. He was set to take on Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022, however, he tested positive for a banned substance and received a provisional suspension. While he is still banned from competing in the UK, he was allowed to fight in the United States.

While Conor Benn was looking to secure a stoppage victory in his return to the squared circle against Rodolfo Orozco, that wasn't the case. Despite the bout being rather one-way traffic, Orozco refused to go away and managed to hang in there until the final bell.

As a result, Conor Benn walked away with a unanimous decision victory with two judges scoring the fight 99-91 and one judge scoring the fight 96-94 in favor of the Brit. Apart from the highly anticipated return of Benn, there were a number of exciting matchups on the card as well. Take a look at the full card results below:

Richardson Hitchins defeated Jose Zepeda (120-108, 120-108 & 119-109

Conor Benn defeated Rodolfo Orozco via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 & 96-94)

Sandy Ryan vs. Jessica McCaskill ends in split draw (96-94, 97-93 & 95-95)

Austin Williams defeated Steve Rolls via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93 & 97-93)

Orestes Velazquez defeated Mohamed Soumaoro via 8th round TKO (2:19)

Khalil Coe defeated Kenmon Evans via 2nd round TKO (1:21)

Jasmine Artiga defeated Haley Pasion via unanimous decision (80-71, 80-71 & 80-71)

What's next for Conor Benn?

After losing the opportunity to fight Chris Eubank Jr. the last time, Conor Benn still has his eye set on the grudge match. Interestingly, Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter has claimed that they are looking to make the fight happen on December 23.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, following Benn's unanimous decision victory over Rodolfo Orozco, Hearn spoke about how it was important for the Brit to let go of his ring rust prior to a bout against Chris Eubank Jr. He said:

"I think he looked really sharp, looked a little bit tired towards the end because it was a real hectic pace but solid rounds and I think once he wakes up and has a couple of weeks off, you know December 23rd is our proposed date. Gives him 13 weeks tonight, I think 14 weeks tonight, two weeks off and back to camp."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments in the video below (3:11):