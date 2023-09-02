"Did it before Conor" - Fans react to Paul Felder confirming re-entry into USADA testing pool

Paul Felder recently confirmed his re-entry into the USADA testing pool, sending MMA fans into a frenzy. The retired former UFC lightweight contender claimed that while he's not entirely sure about making a full return, he's entertaining the possibility of fighting an opponent close to his age and record.

Felder competed in the UFC from 2014 to 2021, fighting 15 times over a six-year period. During his time in the promotion, the 155-pound contender faced several world-class opponents like Mike Perry, Charles Oliveira, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Dan Hooker. 'The Irish Dragon' announced his retirement in May 2021 after going on a two-fight losing slide.

During the UFC Fight Night 226 pre-fight show, Paul Felder revealed that he's flirting with the idea of competing again and has re-entered the drug-testing pool just in case something materializes.

After @MMAJunkie tweeted out the news, fans couldn't help but express their reactions in the post's comments section.

One fan joked about Paul Felder coming back to action before Conor McGregor and wrote:

"Did it before Conor."

Another fan jokingly claimed:

"I heard he’s fighting Derrick Lewis at UFC 300."

One user wrote:

"Felder vs. Tony Ferguson; double retirement, please."

Check out some more comments below:

What did Paul Felder say about entering the USADA testing pool?

Paul Felder is undoubtedly among the UFC's most well-known lightweight contenders. After spending six years in the promotion, the 39-year-old switched to the broadcasting team and currently serves as an analyst and octagon-side commentator.

Prior to losing his last two fights, 'The Irish Dragon' was on an impressive five-fight win streak at 155 pounds. His unbeaten run at lightweight included a second-round TKO win over former champion Charles Oliveira. While the 39-year-old called it a career more than two years ago, it seems Felder misses the sport.

At the above-mentioned UFC Fight Night 226 pre-fight show, Paul Felder was asked if he was fighting again. He replied:

"I have no idea. I rolled with Michael [Chiesa] today. Honest to God, it blew up on social. I’m back training. I’m enjoying MMA again... I’ve had bad hips for years, but I am back in the USADA testing pool. That’s exactly where I’m at now, but that is it... I did it just in case. I’m getting old, and there might be some old dudes out there who might want to dust it up in six months... I’m enjoying training.”

