"Did Dana White fumble MVP?" - UFC fans disappointed following reports of potential PFL debut for Bellator legend Michael 'Venom' Page  

PFL welterweight contender Cedric Doumbe recently called out Michael 'Venom' Page for a showdown at the PFL Europe 4 event in Dublin. The former Bellator superstar was among the attendees and promptly entered the Smartcage for a light-hearted faceoff with the former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion.

Page is widely considered among the flashiest strikers in mixed martial arts and a bonafide Bellator legend. After nine years in the promotion, 'MVP' announced that his contract had expired and he was a free agent in July.

Soon after, the 36-year-old Englishman was linked with a move to the UFC and was also spotted ringside at the promotion's London event in July. He later revealed that his team was in contact with the UFC, but some hurdles had to be crossed before solid contract negotiations could begin.

Expand Tweet

After Michael 'Venom' Page entered the PFL Smartcage for his faceoff with Cedric Doumbe, UFC fans were sorely disappointed that the Englishman hadn't been picked up by the world's premier MMA promotion yet.

After MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared a clip of the two fighters meeting in the cage, many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan asked:

"Did Dana White fumble MVP?"

Another fan wrote:

"And the UFC officially drops the ball."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @arielhelwani on X

Kevin Holland dismisses Michael 'Venom' Page fight rumors for UFC 297

Kevin Holland recently cleared the air regarding his next bout and confirmed he hasn't been offered a fight against Michael 'Venom' Page for UFC 297.

For context, UFC supremo Dana White recently recorded a podcast episode with the NELK Boys in his War Room at the promotion's headquarters. Fans were sent into a frenzy after a match-making board was spotted with a Page vs. Holland bout penciled in. Many thought it meant 'MVP' had officially signed with the UFC.

However, Kevin Holland tempered expectations by taking to social media and rubbishing any Michael 'Venom' Page fight rumors. He said:

"I haven't been offered any fights. That's why everybody keeps hitting me up like, 'Yo, Kevin, are you fighting?' I haven't been offered any fights, like, whatsoever. But, I'm too good for my own good. They already know what the f**k Imma say."

Expand Tweet

Page has a professional record of 21-2 and last defeated Goiti Yamauchi via second-round TKO at Bellator 292. Meanwhile, Holland is coming off a split-decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC.