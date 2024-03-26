Did Erin Blanchfield ever violate UFC's anti-doping policy? All you need to know about USADA's public warning to 'Cold Blooded' in 2022

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield acknowledged a public warning from USADA in May 2022 following an infraction of the promotion's anti-doping regulations during that period.

According to the UFC's former testing partner, 'Cold Blooded' neglected to obtain a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for her prescribed topical spironolactone, a dermatologist administered a prohibited medication she asserted to treat a documented medical ailment.

During an interview with the NY Post in May 2022, the 24-year-old American explained that she had been experiencing acne problems and visited a dermatologist, who prescribed a cream containing spironolactone. Despite having a legitimate prescription, she failed to seek a TUE from USADA before using the cream.

Blanchfield assumed it was harmless since it was solely for acne treatment, similar to over-the-counter creams she had used previously. After disclosing the situation to USADA and providing the necessary documentation, she obtained a TUE retroactively. However, because she did not seek permission beforehand, she received a public warning from the testing agency.

Spironolactone, often prescribed for acne treatment, is banned by USADA due to its potential as a diuretic and masking agent.

The warning issued by USADA didn't impact Blanchfield's scheduled fight against JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 56, which took place just a month later. Despite the setback, 'Cold Blooded' confidently secured a second-round submission victory.

Erin Blanchfield set to headline UFC Atlantic City against Manon Fiorot this Saturday

Erin Blanchfield is gearing up to take on Manon Fiorot in a flyweight showdown, serving as the main event at UFC Atlantic City. The Fight Night event is slated for this weekend at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.

Blanchfield enters the octagon on the heels of a unanimous decision over Taila Santos at UFC Singapore last August. Since June 2019, she has garnered a nine-fight win streak. 'Cold Blooded' has secured finishes against JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann, and Jessica Andrade. She currently holds a professional record of 12 -1, including four victories by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Fiorot also maintains an undefeated record within the octagon, extending her streak to 6-0. She is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris last September. 'The Beast' has amassed a total of 11 consecutive wins, with six of those victories secured via KO or TKO.