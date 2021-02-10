Did Floyd Mayweather threaten to kill C.J. Watson?

According to Floyd Mayweather's late ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, the 43-year-old boxer allegedly threatened to kill her and former NBA star C.J. Watson in 2010. Watson, who represented the Golden State Warriors at the time, was apparently dating Harris, which infuriated Mayweather.

Mayweather allegedly said, "I'm going to have you both disappear," according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

In the police complaint, Harris accused Mayweather of behaving violently after the boxer grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. Harris also added that Mayweather kicked and punched her in the back of the head several times.

Mayweather learned about his then-girlfriend reportedly having sexual relations with C.J. Watson after he read private messages between the pair. However, Watson and his father, later stated that he did not date Harris at any point in time.

"I know for sure that Josie is not his girlfriend... she did some event planning for C.J, but other than that, they have no relationship whatsoever," Watson's father told Bleacher Report.

Harris' 10-year-old son called the cops, who took Floyd Mayweather into police custody before releasing him on $3,000 bail. Floyd Mayweather later pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery but pleaded no contest to misdemeanor harassment. Two years later, 'Money' was sentenced to a three-month prison term.

In 2015, Mayweather denied that he was 'violent' during his altercation with Harris, who responded by filing a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the legendary boxer.

When Conor McGregor trolled Floyd Mayweather by wearing C.J. Watson's jersey

In 2017, ahead of Conor McGregor's highly anticipated clash against Floyd Mayweather, 'The Notorious One' mocked the legendary boxer by sporting C.J. Watson's Golden State Warriors jersey.

Advertisement

@TheNotoriousMMA is a SAVAGE! 😂😂😂😂



CJ Watson got caught up with Floyd's girl for those that missed the reference 😂 pic.twitter.com/YZdQX54niU — JAMES MOONEY 💥 (@JamesMooneyGC) July 23, 2017

McGregor later cited 'psychological warfare' as the reason behind his actions, which many considered overly offensive.

Josie Harris was found dead in her car in March of 2020. Doctors stated that she had died of a drug overdose. Floyd Mayweather paid his respects to Harris by visiting her at the cemetery in January this year.

In another Instagram video, Floyd Mayweather said:

"As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children (Josie Harris), she was a significant other, a great woman, a great person... I'm affected by this. It hurts to see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing."