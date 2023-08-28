Did George Foreman cheat on his current wife, Mary Joan Martelly? A history of the boxer's multiple spouses

George Foreman is one of boxing's all-time greats, with a professional record of 76 wins and just 5 losses. However, as glamorous as his professional career was, his personal life has seen ups and downs.

Foreman is currently married to his fifth wife, Mary Joan Martelly. The couple tied the knot back in 1985. Interestingly, their affair started a year before they got married, and at the time, he was married to Andrea Skeete.

George Foreman's first marriage was with Adrienne Calhoun in 1971. The couple called it quits in just three years and ended their marriage in 1974. Three years later, in 1977, Cynthia Lewis became Foreman's second wife. However, their marriage didn't last long either, as the couple split up in 1979.

In 1981, Foreman got married again, this time to Sharon Godson. The couple ended up splitting in 1982. In the same year, the boxing icon married Andrea Skeete in a marriage that lasted three years as the duo went separate ways in 1985 after having two children together.

There are no public reports of George Foreman cheating on his current wife, Mary. However, he did indulge in infidelity in one of his previous marriages.

According to Distractify, Foreman reportedly cheated on his first wife, Adrienne Calhoun, whom he married in December 1971, and had an affair with a woman named Pamela Clay. She is the mother of Foreman's eldest child, George Foreman Jr.

George Foreman speaks about fighting Muhammad Ali in Africa

Foreman was given the opportunity to take on another of boxing's greats, Muhammad Ali, back in 1974. Unlike his usual fights that took place in the United States of America, the once-in-a-lifetime matchup being billed as 'Rumble in the Jungle' took place in Africa.

The highly anticipated heavyweight championship matchup, which Muhammad Ali ultimately won, took place at the Stade du 20 Mai, Kinshasa, Zaire (Republic of Congo). Talking about the same, a fan recently asked Foreman if he wanted the fight to take place in the USA instead.

In response, George Foreman claimed that it was a great opportunity to visit another part of the world, saying:

"Like most fighters, I went where the money was. But it was a great opportunity visiting another part of the world. It all went well; but for the defeat. Being a part of history makes it great now."

