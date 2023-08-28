"Did he hop off the juice?" - New Conor McGregor picture triggers fan concerns amid rumors of December return

Conor McGregor's new pictures have triggered concerns among fans amid rumors of a December return to the octagon.

The UFC seemed to have accidentally released the fight date for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout on the UFC Fight Pass website. The same was later screenshotted and posted on Twitter by 'The Notorious.'

While fans were speculating if the leak was real, McGregor's latest Instagram post has raised concerns about his potential return.

The Irishman took to Instagram to share a few pictures of a fan interaction where a French lady showed up to his yacht. Take a look at the post below:

Interestingly, Conor McGregor seems to be a lot smaller already and the same has sent the fans into a frenzy with many fans suggesting that he is "off the juice." Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Is it just me or does he look a little bit smaller than before? Did he hop off the juice"

"Bro really bulled up to 200 lbs just to fight at lightweight again"

"Boy looks small again. He's always been the best suited for featherweight."

Michael Chandler questions if Conor McGregor really wanted to fight him or not

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were the two coaches on the latest season of TUF. When the announcement was made, it was revealed that as a part of the tradition of the show, the two will square off inside the octagon upon its completion.

However, during a recent media scrum at UFC 292, Michael Chandler questioned if 'The Notorious' really wanted to fight him when he signed up for TUF. He said:

"Ultimately, yeah maybe he realized, 'Well I decided to do this reality show against this guy that I hope I don't want to fight. Or that I hope I don't have to fight.' Then it turns out that, like, 'Well now I kind of agreed that I was going to fight this guy and I kind of look like a sissy if I back out from fighting said guy.'

"I said it from the beginning, I gave Conor kudos at the beginning... because I'm not an easy fight, [Conor] knows I'm not an easy fight."

Watch the video below from 8:20:

