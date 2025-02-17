  • home icon
Did Jon Jones really hide under cage to avoid USADA drug test? Fact-checking Colby Covington's latest mockery of 'Bones' as it backfires on internet

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 17, 2025 10:52 GMT
Fans react to Colby Covington
Fans react to Colby Covington's (inset) recent jibe at Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has long been a polarizing figure in the MMA world, celebrated for his in-cage brilliance yet no stranger to controversy. One enduring tale that has circulated among fans is the story of Jones hiding under a gym cage to avoid a drug test.

This anecdote—often cited as evidence of his rebellious streak and linked to his history of failed tests—has been passed down through MMA lore.

Did Jon Jones really hide under cage to avoid USADA drug test?

Jones later addressed the rumor on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020, clarifying that the incident took place at his JacksonWink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico—well before the UFC’s partnership with USADA began in 2015.

In a back-and-forth with UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya, Jones admitted to taking cover under the gym cage, but not to dodge a USADA test.

Instead, he explained that he had just smoked marijuana and feared failing a test conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission:

"Brother explain your ti**y 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone"
Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Colby Covington's attempt to mock Jon Jones falls flat on social media

Capitalizing on the longstanding lore, welterweight fighter Colby Covington recently tried to lampoon Jones by posting a video clip in which he is seen searching under a boxing ring for the MMA star. Covington’s jab implied that Jones once dodged a USADA drug test for an extended period.

Check out Colby Covington's video below:

However, the attempt to mock the UFC icon did not resonate with fans. Many social media users criticized Covington for dredging up an old controversy, with one commenter remarking:

“He is working overtime trying to stay relevant… maybe he should try spending his time training to not lose his next fight.”
Others urged him to concentrate on his performance, especially after recent setbacks inside the octagon:

“If you're not winning, you shouldn't be making this kind of content.”
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Colby Covington&#039;s recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]
Fans react to Colby Covington's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

