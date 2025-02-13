"Did we just watch someone's funeral" - UFC veteran who once fought Jon Jones makes feelings known about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss at Drake 

A veteran UFC fighter recently shared his opinion on Kendrick Lamar's diss track aimed at Drake during the Super Bowl halftime show. The individual sided with Lamar in his feud with the Canadian musician, claiming that the 37-year-old completely demolished Drake, putting a nail in his coffin.

Lamar performed at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans during the Super Bowl LIX halftime Show on Sunday. It involved appearances by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams.

There were a lot of rumors surrounding whether Lamar would perform 'Not Like Us,' given that Drake had recently sued UMG for defamation for promoting the diss track. In addition to singing it, the American rapper chose to sing Verse 1, in which he specifically names and calls out Drake and his entourage.

Lamar's performance elicited numerous reactions from netizens, including the person in question Anthony Smith. Smith recently posted an episode of his On Paper Podcast, where he shared his reaction to the diss track, saying:

''Not only did I watch the halftime show, I rewatched it on YouTube later. Now I'm watching other people watch the Super Bowl halftime show...just random streamers and other artists and athletes and watching them watch the Super Bowl halftime show. I guess we were talking about dunking on people, that's like the ultimate dunking on Drake.''

Smith then mocked Drake by saying:

''Did we just live stream? did we just watch someone's funeral on on live TV before they're gone that's crazy.''

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (52:47):

Smith (38-21) has only two wins in his last seven octagon outings. In his most recent fight at UFC 310 last year, the former light heavyweight title challenger took on Dominick Reyes and suffered a second-round knockout loss.

The American made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last month and discussed his future, saying:

''I just decided that I can't go out like that. You know... I just didn't want to do that. We're going to go one more time. One more and that's it for me...It's one more. It's win, lose, or draw, that's it.'' [H/t: MMA Weekly]

Check out the full interview below:

Nate Diaz reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

In reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, Nate Diaz made a humorous remark about the American rapper's attire. Lamar was sporting a bootcut denim, which was popular among high school girls in the past, according to Diaz, who posted on X, writing:

"WTH??? This is what all the girls wore in high school. #gurlpantslamar. I’m playin', lol, it’s all Gucci, lol."

Expand Tweet

