Did Kevin James train in MMA? Here's what Joe Rogan said about the actor's fighting skills

Kevin James is best known for his comedic nature and amusing movies but according to Joe Rogan, the actor is an extremely talented martial artist too. The UFC commentator claimed they used to spend time watching various combat sports together in their 20s before either of them really rose to fame.

Here Comes the Boom was co-written and produced by the comedian who also played the main character Scott Voss. The movie follows Voss, a 42-year-old biology teacher, who was once a Division I collegiate wrestler, as he tests himself in the mixed martial arts world to raise money for his troubled high school.

During an old episode of JRE, Bas Rutten and Joe Rogan discussed Kevin James and his love for MMA, where Rogan revealed the actor to be a powerful hitter and 'serious' martial artist.

"We were friends in our early, early 20s. We were just starting out... Kevin used to watch all that sh*t with me. We used to watch Pancrase and the early K-1 fights and everything, man. Kevin is a fu**ing serious martial artist too, people don't realize that. He can hit, man. He's got fu**ing power... He's a good dude. I've known that guy forever."

The 55-year-old has long been in the world of comedy and mixed martial arts and often knows when somebody is capable of fighting or not. A historic moment in JRE history was when the host told his good friend Brendan Schaub that he would be 'surprised' if he ever got into an exchange with Cain Velasquez.

Check out what Joe Rogan and Bas Rutten had to say regarding Kevin James in the video below.

Kevin James' history of success in the entertainment business

Kevin James is a fantastic supporting actor who often collaborates with his good friend Adam Sandler. But he has also enjoyed a successful career in leading roles throughout the years.

The New York native was nominated for a People's Choice Award in the 'Favorite Actor in a New TV Series' category for his role in Kevin Can Wait, a show which ran from 2016-2018.

In the mid-2000s, James was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award alongside Charlie Sheen, Larry David, Steve Carell, and the eventual winner Tony Shalhoub in the 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series' category.

