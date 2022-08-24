Did Mark Kerr lose in the UFC and what was his organizational record?

Mark Kerr is a name that many modern UFC fans might have never heard of. However, the retired MMA fighter had an unbeaten record during the early days of the organization.

The 53-year-old fought four times in the UFC, facing Moti Horenstein on his organizational debut at UFC 14: Showdown. 'The Smashing Machine' also faced Dan Bobish during the same event, which was commonplace in older UFC events.

Kerr was very much a pioneer in the UFC, but only fought at one other event before moving to other promotions.

At UFC 15: Collison Course, Mark Kerr once again fought twice, facing Greg Stott and Dwayne Carson. 'The Smashing Machine' again remained unbeaten after these bouts, but also kept-up a very impressive tradition. None of Kerr's UFC bouts lasted longer than 2 minutes and 22 seconds, which would be a crazy stat even by today's standards in MMA.

The 53-year-old's win against Carson was his only submission victory while fighting under the UFC banner, with the rest of his wins coming via stoppage due to Kerr's striking abilities.

Watch Kerr compete in the UFC here:

The former UFC fighter would go on to fight for organizations such as Pride FC, IFL and Cage Rage before retiring with a professional MMA record of 15 wins, 11 losses and one no contest. Sadly, Kerr's career ended after a five-fight losing skid.

When did Mark Kerr last compete in professional MMA?

Mark Kerr's most recent and final professional MMA bout took place under the M-1 banner, with the former UFC fighter taking on Muhammed Lawal at M-1: Breakthrough in 2009.

Kerr didn't manage to end his career on a high-note, losing to Lawal in the very first round of their bout. The fight lasted only 25 seconds, with 'King Mo' taking the UFC pioneer to the ground and landing heavy ground-and-pound strikes.

Watch Kerr's final professional MMA bout here:

Mark Kerr ended his career on a five-fight losing streak, getting beaten by Oleg Taktarov, Tracy Willis, Ralph Kelly, Jeff Monson and Lawal in his final few fights. His most recent win came against Chuck Huus at C3-Fights in 2008, which was his second success in a row after beating Steve Gavin in a regional bout a year earlier.

