Did an MMA star really die after eating a watermelon? Unraveling 33-year-old Alexander Pisarev's mysterious death

Russian MMA fighter, Alexander Pisarev, met a tragic demise at the tender age of 33, reportedly after eating a poisoned watermelon. Pisarev was found dead at his home in Moscow by his father on October 30, 2022.

An unnamed insider from Pisarev's Tomahawk team informed the Russian news agency TASS, stating (via: Bloody Elbow):

"Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not have any chronic health problems. According to preliminary data, death was the result of food poisoning."

Pisarev's father also noted his son had suffered finger fractures from recent fights. However, he dismissed those injuries as insignificant to the case. The Russian's demise has prompted speculation about the consumption of the tainted fruit, which he reportedly shared with his wife, who was hospitalized.

While still mourning the loss of Pisarev, his family emphasized that he was in robust health and bore no chronic illnesses. The exact cause of death was expected to be ascertained through an autopsy, however, there are no reports of the results.

The Moscow Region Investigative Committee initiated an investigation, with forensic specialists and chemical examinations aimed at comprehending the tragic event.

What was MMA star Alexander Pisarev's professional record?

The late Alexander Pisarev, a Russian MMA star who died after eating watermelon, boasted a professional record of 3 wins and 2 losses. Pisarev showcased his skills in the 135lbs. division, competing across various regional promotions.

Pisarev's MMA journey commenced in 2015 when he made his debut against Dilovar Davlatov at ACB 27 - Dushanbe. Unfortunately, he suffered a unanimous decision loss in his first professional bout. In his final fight in 2020, Pisarev faced Maxim Usoyan at RCC - Road to the PFL, where he succumbed to an armbar submission loss in the opening round.

Notable among Pisarev's matches was his showdown against Xin Sheng Lui at Fight Nights Global - Summer Cup 2018. Among his five total fights, Pisarev secured a TKO victory against Xin Sheng Lui and achieved a submission triumph through a rear-naked choke against Miki Dzeitov. He clinched a decision victory once in a bout against Temirkhan Akhtemirov at Russian Cagefighting Championship - RCC Intro 2.