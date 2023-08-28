Did Rocky Marciano beat Floyd Mayweather's record? All you need to know about undefeated heavyweight world boxing champion

Floyd Mayweather and Rocky Marciano are two of the greatest boxers in history. 'Money' Mayweather vacated his boxing world titles after defeating Andre Berto on September 12, 2015, with a 49-0 record as a pro. However, he returned to competition nearly two years later and defeated former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a crossover boxing match in August 2017.

The fight is considered among the biggest fights in combat sports history, with a total revenue of over $600 million. It also elevated Mayweather's professional boxing record to a perfect 50-0. So no, Rocky Marciano did not beat Floyd Mayweather's record - it's the other way around as Marciano hung up the gloves after going 49-0 in his career.

Many elite boxers have gone through long stretches of their careers without tasting defeat. However, it is an outworldly task to finish a career with an 'O' on the loss column of the record. Rocky Marciano, born Rocco Francis Marchegiano, is one of the rare talents that managed to do it.

What makes Marciano's record even more remarkable is that he was able to retire undefeated in the heavyweight division. Heavyweights are generally considered less athletic and dwindle in attributes like speed, cardio, and technique compared to the lower weight classes. However, power is the most consequential attribute in this weight class, and it takes one punch to change the complexion of the fight, irrespective of skill level.

Rocky Marciano competed as a professional boxer from 1947 to 1955. He was the NYSAC, NBA, and The Ring heavyweight title holder and won the title from Jersey Joe Walcott in September 1952. As the heavyweight champion, Marciano defeated legendary boxers like Roland La Starza, Ezzard Charles, Donn Cockell, and Archie Moore. He retired from competition following a win over Moore in September 1955.

Although Rocky Marciano was never defeated in his 49-fight career, his career is a living testimony of his incredible toughness, durability, and ability to overcome adversity. Marciano came closest to losing the fight in his first fight against Roland La Starza in March 1950. The fight resulted in a split draw, but Marciano retained the 'O' on his record on a supplemental point system used in New York and Massachusetts.

Besides this fight, Marciano went through most of his opponents with decisive wins, scoring 43 of his 49 wins via T/KO. He is credited for being the only heavyweight boxer to win every heavyweight title fight via knockout. Marciano is also the only heavyweight world champion to retire from the sport undefeated.

Rocky Marciano defied the conventional notions of size parity

Weight classes exist because when highly trained athletes compete against each other, especially in combat sports, the one with a size advantage has the potential to nullify the smaller athlete's skillset by size alone.

While heavyweight boxers usually tend to be some of the biggest athletes, Rocky Marciano was a unique exception to this rule. At 5ft-10in, weighing roughly 188 to 190 lbs for his fights, Ricky Marciano fought with a dangerously short 68in reach. The legendary boxer gave away a massive size advantage to most of his opponents. But apart from Roland La Starza, none of his opponents came remotely close to scoring a decisive win.

Interestingly, Rocky Marciano's fighting style relied heavily on absorbing punches and walking through them. However, the champion boxer was blessed with what many consider the greatest chin in the history of boxing. The legendary boxer resisted his temptation to continue fighting after seven title fight wins and retired at a relatively young age of 32.

While some attribute Marciano's retirement to the brutal fighting style that may have cost him performance longevity, we will not know why the boxing legend decided to hang up the gloves so early. Marciano died in an air crash one day before his 46th birthday in 1969.

September 1, 2023, will mark the birth centenary of Rocky Marciano, while August 31 will be his 54th death anniversary. Five decades after his passing, 'The Brockton Blockbuster's achievements continue to be a benchmark for young and talented boxers who wish to etch their names in the history of boxing.