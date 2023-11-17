Did Shakur Stevenson win? The best moments from the underwhelming championship fight against Edwin De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson took on Edwin De Los Santos in a highly anticipated WBC lightweight championship matchup last night at the T-Mobile Arena. While a lot was expected from the bout, fans were left rather disappointed with how the fight played out.

While Stevenson managed to win the fight via unanimous decision and realized his dream of becoming a world champion in three weight classes, his performance has left the fans unimpressed. Considered to be one of the best fighters right now, the 26-year-old looked afraid of engaging with his foe.

Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos danced around the ring to a chorus of boos, and fans were even spotted leaving the arena before the bout ended. The fight had very little engagement over the course of 12 rounds, as neither fighter landed much of anything of consequence.

As Stevenson moved up in weight for the fight, he hoped to catch the attention of Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. However, with a lackluster performance, he would hope to earn a statement victory before pursuing a fight against either of those two.

Shakur Stevenson apologizes to the boxing legends following his fight

Stevenson was seemingly unhappy with his performance against Santos. Speaking about his performance at the post-fight interview, the 26-year-old was self-critical and apologized to the boxing legends who were in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fight.

Shakur Stevenson apologized to Andre Ward, Floyd Mayweather, and Terence Crawford for putting on a "bad" performance. The same was reported by boxing journalist Michael Benson, who took to X/Twitter and quoted Stevenson's words. He wrote:

"I appreciate Floyd Mayweather, I apologise to him, I apologise to Andre Ward, and I apologise to Terence Crawford. They're all my idols and they came out to see a great performance, but I put on a bad one."

That said, Stevenson still has a long way to go in his boxing career and it remains to be seen as to what lies ahead of the three-division world champion.