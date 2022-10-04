Did T.J. Dillashaw compete in the UFC flyweight division?

Yes, T.J. Dillashaw competed in the flyweight division back in 2019. The American made a failed attempt at the UFC flyweight championship when taking on Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw only lasted 32 seconds in the championship bout and has not returned to the flyweight division since the loss.

Dillashaw mainly competes in the UFC's bantamweight division and clearly didn't enjoy the move to a lower weight class. Not only did the American fail to beat Cejudo at UFC 233, the 36-year-old failed a drug test and was suspended for two years after the bout. Dillashaw later said that he regretted the weight change and now continues to fight at 135lbs.

Watch the 36-year-old's emotional post-fight press conference after the Cejudo loss here:

T.J. Dillashaw returned in 2021 and took on Cory Sandhagen in the bantamweight division. Despite a sizeable time away from the octagon, Dillashaw managed to beat Sandhagen via split-decision.

There is no doubt that the 36-year-old is one of the greatest bantamweights in UFC history. Dillashaw has only lost four times in the UFC. John Dodson, Raphael Assunção, Dominick Cruz and Cejudo all got the better of him in the organization.

Who is T.J. Dillashaw fighting next?

As mentioned, T.J. Dillashaw has since walked away from the flyweight division and now takes on Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight belt. The contest will take place later this month at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The fight is one of two title bouts on the main card, with Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev going head-to-head for the vacant lightweight title in the headliner.

Dillashaw will have a very difficult task when taking on Sterling. 'Funk Master' is currently on a seven-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC. The Jamaican has managed to beat Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz and many more high-level fighters during his winning streak.

Aljamain Sterling hasn't lost in the UFC since 2017. His last loss came against Marlon Moraes in 2017 at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega.

