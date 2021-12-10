Did WWE star Shayna Baszler fight against Amanda Nunes in UFC?

Current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and WWE star Shayna Baszler once went toe to toe inside the UFC octagon.

Their bout took place at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare in March 2015. Both fighters were coming off a loss heading into their encounter. Nunes made quick work of 'The Queen of Spades' and finished her via TKO in the opening round in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The fight marked the beginning of Nunes' incredible 12-fight win streak in the UFC, during which she won the bantamweight and featherweight titles.

Baszler, on the other hand, competed once more after her loss to 'The Lioness' and then called it quits on her MMA career. The WWE star has a professional MMA record of 15-11 and ended her career on a four-fight skid.

Baszler currently competes as a professional wrestler in WWE. She is a former NXT Women's champion and a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team champion.

Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight title at UFC 269

Amanda Nunes is all set to defend her UFC bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 269.

During the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference, things got heated between the two 135 pounders as Pena accused the Brazilian of dodging a fight against her.

"We've been talking about this fight for a very long time and at UFC 200, when she beat Miesha [Tate], she said that she would fight me and she didn't. She let Ronda Rousey cut the line. I actually won and I beat the girl [Cat Zingano] that ragdolled you as a matter of fact. I beat the girl that beat you that night and you said in the press conference that you would fight me and you absolutely did not fight me. You let Ronda Rousey cut the line after she got knocked out. So you picked a can and you've been continuing to pick cans and everybody you pick has already lost."

On December 11, MMA fans will find out whether Amanda Nunes will continue her dominant run in the promotion or if Pena will pull off a huge upset.

