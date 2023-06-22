In a recent YouTube video, online star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul had a sit-down discussion with his girlfriend. 'The Problem Child' asked his partner a series of questions about him.

One of the questions Paul asked Leerdam was about his boxing record. 'The Problem Child' seemed quite surprised when Leerdam knew what his boxing record is and how many knockout he has.

Here's what Jutta Leerdam said when Jake Paul asked her what his boxing record is:

"[Your boxing record is] 6-1. [That's a] very easy [answer]. I think you have four knockouts, and the [in] the last fight you had a knockdown. Babe, I'm obsessed with you."

Skip to 10:41 for the exchange between Paul and Leerdam:

Here is how Jake Paul responded:

"I didn't know if you really going to get that. Most girls would be like, 'I don't know, he just boxes.'"

Jutta Leerdam is a speed-skater who won two silver medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul met Leerdam in 2022, according to Marca.

Will Nate Diaz's experience trump Jake Paul's youth and athleticism?

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to meet in a 10-round boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Stockton scapper became known for his grueling pace on the feet and his black belt in jiu-jitsu under Cesar Gracie.

However, Diaz wears battle-scars from 19 years of fighting professionally. Originally wanting to box, Diaz reportedly started competing in MMA only because the sport offered itself as an opportunity to make money first.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani BREAKING!



Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.



The details:



Aug. 5, 2023.



Dallas.



DAZN PPV.



Eight rounds.



185 pounds. BREAKING!Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.The details:Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV.Eight rounds. 185 pounds. https://t.co/5lqclPhTW1

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been boxing since 2020, and has since compiled a pro-boxing record of 6-1. Of those wins, three are against ex-UFC fighters, two of whom he knocked out. Paul showed dominance in his fights against MMA veterans.

Nate Diaz, a former UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter, recently brought in undefeated pro-boxer Esquiva Falcao, who had the following to say about the younger Diaz's brother's pace (translated from Portuguese via MMA Fighting):

"At first I thought he was tired, and in the end it looked like he was dying. His fighting style is crazy. You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. [Coach] Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds."

However, Falcao said that Diaz struggled probably because he's overweight. If Diaz can get into shape in the next five weeks, he can possibly pull out the victory against 'The Problem Child'.

Poll : 0 votes