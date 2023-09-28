"Difference between him and khabib" - When Khamzat Chimaev almost choking out female training partner sparked huge outrage in MMA community

Khamzat Chimaev once came under fire from members of the MMA community after a video surfaced of him putting a female training partner in a rear-naked choke, making her submit.

Chimaev is currently preparing to make his UFC return after a year away from the sport. He heads into UFC 294 next month to face Paulo Costa and the two MMA stars will fight at 185lbs. Despite being unranked, fans expect Chimaev to enter the middleweight title picture should he pick up the victory.

Despite his success so far in the octagon, Khamzat Chimaev has also had his fair share of controversial moments. 'Borz' is notoriously remembered for his 7.5lbs weight miss at UFC 279 last year, as well as the viral video of him submitting a female training partner.

In the video, Chimaev has a body triangle and a rear-naked choke locked in against a female fighter. She eventually taps to the submission, but despite her and Chimaev laughing throughout, the video drew criticism from MMA fans.

Reacting to the video, one fan stated that Chimaev's actions were the biggest difference between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Another fan stated that Nurmagomedov's previous comments were right, as he once claimed Chimaev needed more people of Muslim faith around him:

Khamzat Chimaev praises Sean Strickland for victory over Israel Adesanya

Khamzat Chimaev recently showered Sean Strickland with praise for winning the middleweight title, after sharing his experience of training with 'Tarzan'.

Strickland stunned the world at UFC 293 when he defeated Israel Adesanya to win the 185lb title. The 32-year-old dominated the fight from the off, dropping 'The Last Stylebender' in the first round before cruising to a 4-1 victory on all three judges' scorecards.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chimaev gave his thoughts on Strickland's title win. 'Borz' spoke highly of 'Tarzan' and his team, praising their work ethic having previously trained with them. He said:

“Strickland! Coming for him. If you stay there, man, coming for you too. Worked hard, deserves it. The guy was always in the gym, now he gets the belt. He has a good team, good coach. I have been there, trained with that guy. I think they deserve that belt. He has been active, fights with everybody."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's comments here (3:40):