Dillon Danis questions KSI's high-energy celebration of Arsenal's recent win over Real Madrid after his withdrawal from their fight due to injury 

Dillon Danis took a dig at KSI after the latter was spotted celebrating Arsenal's win over Real Madrid. Danis expressed his displeasure and blasted the Brit for pulling out of their matchup.
Danis was scheduled to compete in a boxing match against KSI in the Misfits 21 main event on March 29 at Manchester Arena in England. However, the British social media influencer suffered from illness, forcing their fight to be canceled and the entire event to be rescheduled for a later date.
Danis has been upset with the news ever since and slammed KSI, who was recently present at Emirates Stadium in London to witness Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of UCL quarterfinals.
The 31-year-old posted a clip of KSI in a state of ecstasy, writing on X:
''Can’t reschedule the fight because he says he won’t heal in time… but he can do this?''
Check out the post below:
KSI hasn't competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury in 2023. He was scheduled to return last year in a 1 vs. 2 tag-team boxing bout against Slim Albaher and MMA veteran Anthony Taylor. But, he withdrew due to a hand injury.
KSI was also set to face former England footballer Wayne Bridge last month, but Bridge pulled out after KSI made personal attacks on him.
As for Danis, his first encounter with KSI was scheduled for January 2023 but that didn't transpire as the former was unfit to participate.
The American grappler's last combat sports outing was an exhibition boxing matchup against KSI's business partner Logan Paul in 2023. He was disqualified in the final round for attempting MMA moves on Paul.
Dillon Danis reacts to KSI's retirement remarks
KSI's boxing career has been fraught with controversy and injuries. In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the Brit acknowledged the struggles he had over the years and hinted at a possible retirement, saying:
''It's so frustrating...My boxing career, since I've come back, has just been problem after problem after problem and just being unlucky over and over and over and over again. And it's a shame. About the stress that I've gone through the past few years...Am I gonna retire? I don't know. You know, am I gonna fight again? I don't know.''
Danis reposted KSI's statement on X, writing:
''I’ve retired KSI without even throwing a punch."
Check out the post below: