Dirty Boxing fighter, who recently called out Mike Perry post-win, reacts to Jon Jones' co-ownership

Jon Jones being announced as a co-owner of the Dirty Boxing Championship made waves, and the victorious fighter from DBX 1, who called out Mike Perry in his post-fight speech, has offered his thoughts on 'Bones' coming on board.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Uly Diaz touched on several subjects after his first-round knockout victory over Brian Maxwell in the Dirty Boxing Championship's first event available to the public. Diaz is widely known for scoring a historically fast knockout at BKFC 14.

'Monster' also made his bare-knuckle debut against Brian Maxwell at BKFC 10, with Diaz securing a separate first-round KO of him in that bout. When asked about his thoughts on the reigning UFC heavyweight champion becoming an owner of Dirty Boxing Championship in the lead up to their March 22 event, Diaz said:

"I saw that came out actually. When I went on Instagram, I saw he had, you know, he had become co-owner. That's amazing, you know. Jon Jones is the number one pound for pound, he's the GOAT."

He added:

"You know, when anybody thinks about top fighters, he might be the first one on many people's list. He's a great guy. So it's amazing. It was amazing to have him at the venue watching the fights and fighting under his banner as well."

Check out Diaz's thoughts on Jones' DBX ownership announcement below (8:45):

Jon Jones touches on the announcement of his Dirty Boxing Championship ownership role

Jon Jones has an unmatched pedigree as a combat sports competitor, and many are understandably intrigued by him taking on this new ownership-oriented role. This news was first reported by TMZ Sports, who acquired comments from Jones regarding this DBX move.

Referencing the first event that Dirty Boxing Championship put on, which had a private guest list for the attendees, Jones stated:

"I was hooked from the first show. I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I'm proud to sign my name next to it."

The 37-year-old joins up with the aforementioned 'Platinum' Perry as well as Malki Kawa, who is one of the most prolific managers in combat sports, having worked with Jones himself for years now. DBX 1 featured statement wins from former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski as well as former UFC and Bellator title challenger Yoel Romero in their respective bouts.

