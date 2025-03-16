Discipline has been the main foundation of former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes for all the success he has been enjoying both in the professional and personal aspects of his life.

Ad

In his recent talk with ONE Championship, Moraes explained that this trait is something that he will retain constantly, as he explained:

"I think what I have incorporated most into my daily life is determination. That's what I say: discipline is non-negotiable. What needs to be done needs to be done, regardless of tiredness and pain. We have to be determined to complete the tasks. So I believe that this is what I have incorporated most into my daily life. Of course, we do everything for our family, and I will continue to do so, but we have to be very determined to move forward."

Ad

Trending

The Brazilian submission specialist is now scheduled to face Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card, which goes down at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Adriano Moraes looks forward to display his sharpened Muay Thai skills against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

The American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative has also vowed to display his improved striking skills, particularly his Muay Thai, against the Japanese contender.

Moraes spoke about this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization by saying:

Ad

"It will definitely be a duel of styles. He has a base of Karate mixed with boxing and wrestling well. I will go with my jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. I have been sharpening my Muay Thai a lot and I believe that in this fight I will make him suffer a little."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.