'Disgusting behavior' - Megan Anderson slams UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney for degrading comments

UFC Women’s Featherweight contender Megan Anderson has slammed Casey Kenney for the degrading comments he made about her. Anderson took to social media and has condemned the UFC Men’s Bantamweight fighter for his ‘disgusting behavior’.

During an appearance on the Timbo Sugarshow podcast, Casey Kenney opened up on a myriad of topics while speaking to hosts Sean O’Malley and The Sugar's head coach and friend, Tim Welch.

It was during this podcast that Kenney made a few derogatory comments about Megan Anderson. Noted below is a video clip of the conversation regarding Anderson as well as her tweet in response to the comments –

“I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you'd have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences. Disgusting behavior and it's unfortunate that he'll be fighting on my card in March.” said Anderson in the tweet.

No, you did the right thing! Its not ok for anyone to be spoken about like this. — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 28, 2021

Tim Welch is heard posing the following question to Casey Kenney.

“Would you sma*h Megan Anderson or no, Casey?”

Casey Kenney responded to this question with the following statement.

“Probably not, man. She’s not too…Well, I mean if it came down to it and it was like five am or four; she’s a five am’er, four am’er. Just us two hanging out.”

Welch added, “She’s piggybacking you.”

And Kenney continued, “Yeah. I’ll be like, ‘F**k it. Let’s do it’.”

Megan Anderson has put forth a series of tweets in response to Casey Kenney’s comments.

Furthermore, some of Megan Anderson’s tweets regarding this issue were also directed at another Twitter user who seemingly chose to side with Kenney.

Megan Anderson and Casey Kenney have their respective fights scheduled for UFC 259

Megan Anderson is an excellent striker who's widely feared for her vicious KO power

Megan Anderson is on a two-fight winning streak, with her last outing in the octagon being an impressive first-round KO victory over Norma Dumont Viana in February 2020. On the other hand, Casey Kenney has won his last three fights, with his last bout being a unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Wood in October 2020.

Both Megan Anderson and Casey Kenney are scheduled to compete on the UFC 259 fight card on March 6th, 2021.

Anderson is set to fight current UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes with the 145 pounds title on the line at the event.

On the other hand, Kenney is set to fight former UFC men’s bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, at UFC 259.