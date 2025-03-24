Dismal combined losing streak of top welterweights featuring Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards and others has fans worried: "This sport is unforgiving"

Fans shared their reactions to an Instagram post highlighting the dismal combined record of top welterweight fighters like Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards and others.

The era of the elite welterweights has shifted with each one of the big names being on losing streaks. Usman has lost two consecutive fights against Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, while 'Rocky' has also sustained two defeats in a row against Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady.

On the other hand, former title challengers Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Stephen Thompson are also on losing streaks. In total, the five fighters have a combined losing streak of 0-11.

Check out the original post by Full Violence below:

The post sparked reactions from the fans, with one of them writing:

"This sport is unforgiving and moves fast"

Others wrote:

"Usman still one of the best in the business!"

"Gilbert was cooking until that knee"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post. (Image courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram)

Sean Brady sheds light on his dominant victory over Leon Edwards at UFC London

Top welterweight contender Sean Brady shed light on his dominant performance against former welterweight champion Leon Edwards on Saturday at UFC London. Brady went into the fight as a replacement for Jack Della Maddalena who was promoted to a title fight against Belal Muhammad.

Brady dominated Edwards in all aspects of fighting and submitted the former champion in round 4. Speaking to ESPN MMA after his win, Brady said:

"To be honest, it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be... I was a little surprised at how confused he seemed to be on the ground. Once I had him there, I think that just says how good I am on the ground but yeah, it literally went exactly to gameplan the last 4 to 5 weeks. I couldn't have scripted it better to be honest with you."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (0:51):

