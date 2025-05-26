“Dispelled my trauma” - Masaaki Noiri glad to see his Team Vasileus junior Yuki Yoza get a dominant ONE debut win in Bangkok

Masaaki Noiri couldn't be happier for Yuki Yoza's dominant ONE Championship debut win. Yoza captured a stunning unanimous decision win over the erstwhile unbeaten Elbrus Osmanov in their bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 109 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium this past week.

Noiri, the reigning ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, cornered Yoza in his promotional debut with fellow Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa and Team Vasileus head coach Masakazu Watanabe.

Taking to Instagram following ONE Friday Fights 109, Noiri wrote that watching Yoza dominate Osmanov felt like a weight came off his shoulders while he sat in the corner.

Masaaki Noiri posted:

"Yuki had a ONE debut match with a great win 🏆 Dispelled my trauma 😭 Great win against a strong opponent 👏 Congrats!! Thank you for all of your support! It’s the best!"

Yoza was utterly dominant throughout the three-round fight and had a counter for everything Osmanov threw at him during their matchup.

The former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion dissected Osmanov with surgical precision and blasted the Russian's midsection with terrifying kicks for most of the fight.

That calculated approach visibly bothered Osmanov, who never found any semblance of rhythm during the contest.

Yoza's eventually secured the comfortable unanimous decision win as his Team Vasileus seniors shared his elation in Bangkok.

Yuki Yoza believes Masaaki Noiri can upset Superbon in looming world title unification bout

With his ONE Championship debut on the books, Yuki Yoza will step back and support Masaaki Noiri for the impending world title unification match against Superbon.

Noiri, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, is set for a unification match against the division's reigning king, Superbon, for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Though no official date has been announced for Noiri and Superbon's titanic matchup, Yoza is already mentally prepared to help his Team Vasileus prepare against the Thai megastar.

Yoza said:

"Yes, of course, he will beat Superbon. It's going to be high-level kickboxing. But I believe he's gonna be number one in the world."

