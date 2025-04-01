  • home icon
"Disrespectful" Ryan Garcia gets shredded by Claressa Shields over drug fail, N-word use, and more: "He doesn't get a pass from me"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 01, 2025 07:27 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) takes a dig at Ryan Garcia (right). [Images courtesy: @claressashields and @kingryan on Instagram]
Claressa Shields went on a lengthy tirade against Ryan Garcia, citing his alleged use of illegal substances. Additionally, Shields chastised Garcia for his disrespectful behavior over the years.

Fans were concerned about Garcia's mental health due to his erratic behavior leading up to the Devin Haney fight last April. Their boxing matchup went ahead as planned, which saw 'KingRy' prevail via majority decision.

However, Garcia was suspended for a year after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine, turning his victory into a no-contest. As a result, the 26-year-old faced criticism from the entire combat sports community.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Shields let her thoughts known about Garcia and slammed him for using ostarine, calling him a cheater. She said:

''Ryan’s a drug cheat and he knows he’s a drug cheat. The world keeps saying, ‘Oh, Devin can’t get out of the way of a hook!’ He got hit with a steroid hook. I don’t know why you guys keep putting that word off. It wasn’t just a hook. It was a steroid hook. And it hurt him, since he got hit with it in the first round.”
Shields then called out Garcia for his remarks about the black community, citing it as ''disrespectful''.

''I want Rolly [Romero] to win because Ryan's disrespectful man. He is a disrespectful kid. Everybody gives him a pass – ‘Oh, he’s doing better, he went to rehab,’ whatever the case may be, That stuff is in him, man. That’s his character...he doesn't get a pass from me. He was saying the N-word...all type of stuff. I don’t respect that.”
Check out Claressa Shields' comments below:

Garcia is set to take on Rolando Romero in his boxing return this summer. Meanwhile, Shields won the inaugural WBA female heavyweight title by defeating Danielle Perkins in a heavyweight contest earlier this year.

Ryan Gracia switches trainers ahead of his boxing comeback

Ryan Gracia is scheduled to face Rolando Romero in a welterweight bout in the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves boxing event. It will take place on May 2 in Times Square New York.

Before his return, Gracia took to X and announced his partnership with American trainer Derrick James, ending his collaboration with Canelo Alvarez's head coach, Eddy Reynoso.

''Major announcement, working with Derrick James this camp and it’s been going great. Let’s go, May 2nd fatal fury''

Edited by Anurag Mitra
