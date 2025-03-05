Dmitrii Kovtun willing to turn up the heat if needed against hard-hitting Soe Lin Oo: "I'll trade shots up close"

Russian striking machine Dmitrii Kovtun loves nothing more than a slugfest. However, he doesn't want to be all brawl and no brain for his upcoming assignment at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7.

That evening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 27-year-old upstart goes toe-to-toe with Myanmarese striker Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup.

The Rus Gym and Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp product knows enough about his opponent and the areas he'll need to avoid in this fight.

With that in mind, 'The Silent Assassin' told ONE Championship he would take a slightly different approach than his usual all-aggressive style inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

"I'll start by keeping my distance. But we'll see how the fight unfolds. If the situation demands it, I'll trade shots up close."

Dmitrii Kovtun enjoys a 2-1 run in ONE Championship. The lifelong martial artist opened his promotional account with a dominant win over Ferrari Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 24 in August last year.

Things, sadly, didn't go his way in his sophomore outing as Nonthachai Jitmuangnon blasted his way to a second-round finish of the Russian. However, Kovtun bounced back to the winner's column this past January, overcoming Suablack Tor Pran49 by unanimous decision.

Dmitrii Kovtun expects an all-out war with Soe Lin Oo at ONE Fight Night 29

Given Soe Lin Oo's lethwei background and his ability to trade shots inside the pocket without much fuss, Dmitrii Kovtun expects nothing less than a war.

In the same interview with the promotion, 'The Silent Assasin' broke down his thoughts on how this fight will unfold, saying:

"This is going to be a brutal and bloody fight. I know I have a tough night ahead. My opponent is extremely durable and relentless."

The entire card, topped by ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon's title fight, will be available live and for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers this Friday, March 7.

