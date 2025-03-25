  • home icon
  Dmitry Bivol predicts what would give Terence Crawford an edge against Canelo Alvarez despite their size difference

By RAJ GHOSALKAR
Modified Mar 25, 2025 11:57 GMT
Dmitry Bivol shares his thoughts on Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez (Image courtesy- @tbudcrawford and @bivol_d on Instagram)
Undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has backed Terence Crawford to emerge victorious in his highly anticipated boxing showdown against Mexican megastar Canelo Alvarez. This pick is intriguing, considering the size difference between the two boxers.

Alvarez has reportedly agreed to take on Crawford later this year. The bout is speculated to take place in September 2025 in Las Vegas, but before that, Alvarez will have to defend his title against William Scull on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.

In his recent appearance on The Ring podcast, Bivol had this to say about the Alvarez vs. Crawford matchup:

“For me, it’s an interesting fight and I would like to see the fight between two great fighters in their weight classes.”
He added that Crawford's "awkward" style and ability to effectively deliver punishment with both hands will benefit the American:

“My first reaction, of course, was about the size of Crawford. Is it okay for him to move up two weight classes or not? But then I saw him in Dubai maybe a month ago. I thought, ‘He’s big.’ He has very good skills. He’s one of my favorite boxers. He’s able to win this fight. But there are a lot of small things which we don't know. We don't know how he will deal with it. He needs to get used to the power and pressure of 168 because it’s a big difference, to be honest. Maybe he will get used to it and how he’ll be feeling. But he’s able. He has good skills. He's awkward and can use both hands. It gives him benefits.”
Check out Dmitry Bivol's comments below (2:30):

youtube-cover
Terence Crawford comments on the impact of a win over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford appears to be finally on the cusp of squaring off against Canelo Alvarez later this year. He recently commented on the stakes of this highly anticipated bout, stating that a win over the Mexican icon makes him one of the best-ever pound-for-pound fighters in the sport's history.

In an interview with Manouk Akopyan, Crawford said:

“When I beat Canelo Alvarez, I think that I am going to be one of the top three pound-for-pound best fighters ever."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Edited by C. Naik
