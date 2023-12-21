Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur fight: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know 

Boxing world champion Dmitry Bivol is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur this weekend at The Day of Reckoning boxing event. Bivol, who is 21-0, is coming off wins over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto Ramirez in his most recent outings. He will step inside the ring for the first time in 2023 to face Arthur.

Manchester’s own Lyndon Arthur (23-1 Boxing) defeated Braian Nahuel Suarez in his last fight to extend his winning streak to four. Fellow British boxer Anthony Yarde handed Arthur his only professional loss in December 2021.

The fight against Bivol will be the first title shot of Arthur’s career. Although the 32-year-old is not as popular as Bivol’s recent opponents, he is being touted as a serious threat to the Russian’s title reign. However, Bivol seems focused on getting the job done on December 23 and securing the tenth successful defense of his title reign.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on Otto Wallin in the main event. Meanwhile, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will fight Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur: Venue, start time, and where to watch

The Day of Reckoning will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23, 2023. The main card will kick off at 4 PM GMT (9 AM PT, 12 PM ET). Main event fighters will walk out at approximately 11:45 PM GMT (4:45 PM PT, 7:45 PM ET). Bivol vs. Arthur will be the sixth fight on the card, according to the current bout order.

Boxing fans around the world can watch the event live on DAZN pay-per-view. The PPV will be priced at $39.99 in the USA. The card features several high-profile boxers from the United Kingdom. Fans in the UK can watch the event on TNT Sports PPV as well as DAZN PPV for £19.99.

Joshua vs. Wallin card will feature eight professional boxing matches.

The bout line-up and betting odds for the event are as follows:

Anthony Joshua (-450) vs. Otto Wallin (+310) - Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder (-800) vs. Joseph Parker (+480), Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol (-3500) vs. Lyndon Arthur (+1400), Light heavyweight

Daniel Dubois (-330) vs. Jarrell Miller (+240), Heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic (-5000) vs. Mark De Mori (+2000), Heavyweight

Frank Sanchez (-1500) vs. Junior Fa (+1100), Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov (-800) vs. Agit Kabayel (+650), Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia (-1667) vs. Ellis Zorro (+1200), Cruiserweight