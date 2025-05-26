"Do that and the bear stands no chance" - Fans share hilarious tips as Georges St-Pierre goes hunting for the first time

Fans reacted to Georges St-Pierre's announcement about his first-ever hunting trip with experts in the field. St-Pierre, regarded as one of the all-time great MMA fighters, has previously expressed a keen interest in various subjects, such as palaeontology and anthropology. Now, hunting appears to be the new addition to his list of interests.

Recently, St-Pierre took to X and announced:

"I’m heading out to join some expert friends on a bear hunt. Funny thing: I’ve never even killed an animal in my life. This should be interesting!"

Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the Canadian fighter's inaugural hunting expedition. Some wished him luck, while others humorously suggested the different martial arts techniques that St-Pierre could use to subdue wild animals like bears.

One fan commented:

"Georges, you know how to shoot in a beautiful double leg, do that and the bear stands no chance."

Another fan wrote:

"Go for the double leg, full mount and drop some elbows. You can do it."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Georges St-Pierre reacts to Vitor Belfort's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC recently announced former UFC light heavyweight champion and MMA pioneer Vitor Belfort will be inducted in the Hall of Fame. The announcement was made during the broadcast of UFC 315, which took place on May 10 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Georges St-Pierre's hometown.

Following this announcement, St-Pierre took to X and penned a heartfelt message about the experience, stating:

"As a teenager, I watched Vitor Belfort fight in the UFC at 19 and crush all his opponents. It inspired me to get into the sport, and I never imagined I'd be sitting next to him the night he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Vitor, you deserve it. You're an inspiration to us all!"

UFC 315 also marked a significant moment for St-Pierre's teammate from Allstar Gym, Aiemann Zahabi, who defeated featherweight legend Jose Aldo Jr. in a closely-contested fight on the main card.

