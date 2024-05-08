"Do any of them have their own personality?" - Fans react to PFL's new entrant from Ireland channeling his inner Conor McGregor

Irish MMA star Paul Hughes took a page out of his compatriot Conor McGregor's book and announced his grand plan to "take over" the game, a phrase that 'The Notorious' popularized during his rise through the UFC ranks. Hughes is the latest addition to the Professional Fighter's League's (PFL) roster and his signing has grabbed a lot of attention in the MMA media.

Before arriving in the PFL, 'Big News' did his best work in the Cage Warriors Fighting Championships. This promotion has produced world-class fighters like Dan Hardy, Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett, among others. As a result, there has been a lot of hype surrounding Hughes' prospects as the latest talent to come out of Cage Warriors.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Hughes implied that he plans to achieve big things during his time with the PFL and said:

"I didn't come here to just make noise or to just take easy fights. I came here to take over and to change the game in the PFL."

Check out Paul Hughes' comments below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Hughes' comments.

"Do any of them have their own personality!" @ashleyhoward_87 commented.

"Are all Irish the same?" @14.frraann commented.

"Every Irishman after Conor McGregor - I came her to take over," @isden93 commented.

McGregor has been one of the most prominent members of the Irish combat sports community and has had a huge influence on the athletes from the nation. In the recent past, MMA fighters like James Gallagher have tried to emulate McGregor's antics. None, however, have seen the sort of success 'The Notorious' has managed to accumulate.

Fans highlighted this phenomenon in the comments section of the post:

"Some would say he's not there to take part," @greatunclemeatball commented.

"Not every Irish is Conor McGregor, but every Irish wants to be Conor McGregor," @jalenbrundaddy commented.

"How mad is it that Conor McGregor brought Irish MMA to the top but also made it near impossible for any future Irish fighters to follow his path..." @dunnious commented.

Paul Hughes explains why he chose to join the PFL over the UFC

The UFC is considered to be the home to some of the most elite MMA fighters in the world. The star power and competitive achievements of its athletes have overshadowed the fighters competing in other promotions for a long time.

During the aforementioned episode of The MMA Hour, Paul Hughes was asked if the decision to join the PFL was difficult considering what the UFC offers in terms of competition and other career opportunities. Hughes replied:

"That wasn't [a] difficult [decision], to be honest at all. [PFL's offer was] just so much better, a lot better. [The UFC] had an offer but it just wasn't, like concrete, like that was it. But [PFL's] was just a way better offer, just a real no-brainer."

Hughes elaborated further on his decision and explained that he had a long time to think carefully before accepting any offer. According to him, in every short-term and long-term scenario he envisaged in his mind, the PFL offer felt like the best move for his career.

Catch Paul Hughes' comments below(2:49):