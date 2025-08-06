Does Aaron Pico have kids? Exploring the UFC star's relationship status, family, and personal life

Aaron Pico is all set to make his highly anticipated UFC debut later this month against Lerone Murphy after making waves in Bellator's featherweight division. Pico and Murphy will throw down in the co-main event of UFC 319 on Aug.16 at the United Center in Chicago.Ahead of Pico's upcoming promotional debut, let's take a look at his relationship status and family life.Does Aaron Pico have kids?Aaron Pico is a seventh-generation Californio and is a direct descendant of Pio de Jesus Pico, the last Mexican Governor of California under the Providence of Mexico. Pico is notably an ardent horseman and often shares content related to horse riding.Apart from horses, Pico also dabbles in motocross and seemingly loves his bikes. It appears Pico wants his son, Valentino, to share his passion for biking. The MMA star's social media often features videos of him teaching his son how to ride. Last September, Pico shared some snaps of them together at the bike track on Instagram and wrote in the caption:&quot;Spending time at the BMX track with Valentino is one of my favorite things to do. Enjoying every minute of it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPico and his partner, Kylie, welcomed Valentino into this world in July 2021. However, it's unclear whether the couple is still together today.Ahead of his upcoming UFC debut against Lerone Murphy, Pico has been training alongside Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan under the guidance of veteran conditioning coach Sam Calavitta. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPico last beat Henry Corrales via first-round knockout at the PFL vs. Bellator event in February 2024. Before that, the 28-year-old beat Pedro Carvalho via first-round knockout at Bellator 299 in September 2023.Meanwhile, Murphy is on an undefeated streak and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105 in April. The Englishman has notable wins over promotional veterans like Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and Joshua Culibao.