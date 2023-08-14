Does Andrew Tate have a wife? All you need to know about the internet sensation's family

Andrew Tate has gone viral and quickly turned into one of the biggest personalities online. From his controversial and misogynistic remarks about women to his well-documented legal battles, 'Top G' is always making headlines.

His personal life, however, is much less open to the public. There is currently no information that suggests he is or has been, officially married. That being said, as of the time of this writing, Tate has not confirmed or denied being married at any point in his life.

The 35-year-old former kickboxer, however, has been rumored to have been in a long-term relationship. According to DNB, Andrew Tate's long-term girlfriend is Romanian-American, Naghel Georgiana Manuela.

Not a lot of information about her is publicly available. That being said, she does appear to have some sort of background in the beauty industry, as she has posted pictures of herself representing her country, Romania, in a pageant.

There are no pictures of her alongside Tate on her Instagram, also, she has not confirmed or denied their relationship, despite many attempts by fans to coerce her into doing so.

There are, however, videos of her interacting with Andrew Tate. In one such video, 'Top G' can be seen letting her drive his Bugatti.

News indicates that Naghel Georgiana Manuela was arrested alongside Andrew Tate

TateNews, a verified page for news on both Andrew and Tristan Tate said the following in a tweet:

"During the measure of house arrest, the defendants Tate III Emory Andrew, Tate Tristan, Naghel Georgiana Manuela and Radu Alexandra Luana have the obligation not to leave the buildings where they live, without the permission of the judicial body before which the case is pending."

It's clear that Naghel Georgiana Manuela was arrested alongside Andrew Tate. She, alongside another accomplice, Luana Alexandra Radu, was charged with allegedly assisting the Tate brothers in their illicit activities.

That being said, the status of their relationship has not been officially confirmed. The official indictment has since been made a part of the public record and can be found on this link here.