Does Canelo Alvarez have more belts than Floyd Mayweather?

With his most recent victory over Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez now has more world titles to his name than Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo Alvarez stops Billy Joe Saunders to unify middleweight titles https://t.co/8nkCnT0FQt pic.twitter.com/EpaoIKzyZY — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2021

However, certain parameters were taken into consideration to generate a list of this sort. They are the following:

Grabbing the same title twice will not be considered as grabbing a new title

The World Boxing Association titles, i.e. the WBA (Super), and WBA (Regular) titles, will be considered as different. A WBA (Super) champion is crowned when the boxer, who wins the title, held other world titles prior to winning the WBA title. The WBA (Regular) title is a separate title that is limited to the WBA roster.

Canelo Alvarez: List of titles held

WBC light middleweight title WBA (Unified) light middleweight title WBA (Super) light middleweight title The Ring light middleweight title WBO light middleweight title The Ring middleweight title title WBC middleweight title title IBF middleweight title WBA (Super) middleweight title WBA (Regular) super middleweight title WBA (Super) super middleweight title WBC super middleweight title The Ring super middleweight title WBO super middleweight title WBO light heavyweight title

Floyd Mayweather: List of titles held:

WBC super featherweight title WBC lightweight title The Ring lightweight title WBC Super lightweight title IBF welterweight title IBO welterweight title WBC welterweight title IBA welterweight title The Ring welterweight title WBA (Unified) welterweight title WBO welterweight title WBA (Super) light middleweight title WBC light middleweight title The Ring light middleweight title

Floyd Mayweather compares his legacy to Canelo Alvarez #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/597qS8ukiw — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) May 8, 2021

What is next for Canelo Alvarez?

Canelo Alvarez, who is currently fighting in the super-middleweight division, now holds 3 of the 4 world titles in the division — WBO, WBC and WBA Super Middleweight world titles.

The fourth title (IBF Super Middleweight title) currently rests on the shoulders of American boxer Caleb Plant.

Canelo Alvarez has one more super middleweight belt left to win.



Caleb Plant has it, so Canelo wants him next.



"That's the plan. Go for the belt. I'm coming."



🎥: @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/c4FtkzIPQ4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 9, 2021

The Mexican, who aims to unify all the major world titles in the 168-pound division, has already made his callout to Plant. Should Alvarez manage to beat Plant and win the IBF world title, he will join the list of boxers who have completely dominated entire divisions by holding all four major world titles.

