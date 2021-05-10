Does Canelo Alvarez have more belts than Floyd Mayweather?

With his most recent victory over Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez now has more world titles to his name than Floyd Mayweather.
However, certain parameters were taken into consideration to generate a list of this sort. They are the following:
- Grabbing the same title twice will not be considered as grabbing a new title
- The World Boxing Association titles, i.e. the WBA (Super), and WBA (Regular) titles, will be considered as different. A WBA (Super) champion is crowned when the boxer, who wins the title, held other world titles prior to winning the WBA title. The WBA (Regular) title is a separate title that is limited to the WBA roster.
Canelo Alvarez: List of titles held
- WBC light middleweight title
- WBA (Unified) light middleweight title
- WBA (Super) light middleweight title
- The Ring light middleweight title
- WBO light middleweight title
- The Ring middleweight title title
- WBC middleweight title title
- IBF middleweight title
- WBA (Super) middleweight title
- WBA (Regular) super middleweight title
- WBA (Super) super middleweight title
- WBC super middleweight title
- The Ring super middleweight title
- WBO super middleweight title
- WBO light heavyweight title
Floyd Mayweather: List of titles held:
- WBC super featherweight title
- WBC lightweight title
- The Ring lightweight title
- WBC Super lightweight title
- IBF welterweight title
- IBO welterweight title
- WBC welterweight title
- IBA welterweight title
- The Ring welterweight title
- WBA (Unified) welterweight title
- WBO welterweight title
- WBA (Super) light middleweight title
- WBC light middleweight title
- The Ring light middleweight title
What is next for Canelo Alvarez?
Canelo Alvarez, who is currently fighting in the super-middleweight division, now holds 3 of the 4 world titles in the division — WBO, WBC and WBA Super Middleweight world titles.
The fourth title (IBF Super Middleweight title) currently rests on the shoulders of American boxer Caleb Plant.
The Mexican, who aims to unify all the major world titles in the 168-pound division, has already made his callout to Plant. Should Alvarez manage to beat Plant and win the IBF world title, he will join the list of boxers who have completely dominated entire divisions by holding all four major world titles.
Do you think Canelo Alvarez will be able to bag a fourth major world title at 168 lbs? Let us know in the comments section!