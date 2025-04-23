Does Conor Benn have kids? Exploring the British boxing superstar's family and personal life ahead of Chris Eubank Jr. clash 

British boxing star Conor Benn leads a stable and fulfilling family life away from the glitter and glamour of the sports entertainment industry. As he prepares to face bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr., Benn has once again become the centre of boxing news, sparking considerable fan interest in his family life. This article sheds light on Benn's family life and children.

Does Conor Benn have kids?

Conor Benn has two children with his wife Victoria Benn. The couple met each other in 2016 and have been married since 2018. Their first child, a son named Eli, was born in March 2021. The couple's second child, a daughter named Idony Susanna Benn, was born on March 24, 2024.

Benn and his wife had announced the birth of their daughter and her unique name in a heartwarming Instagram post. The caption read:

"Our beautiful baby girl. Idony Susanna Benn. 24.03.24."

Benn and his wife have chosen to keep their children away from public eye and social media. While the children routinely appear in Vitoria's Instagram posts, she has never revealed their faces and intentionally kept their identities private.

Although Victoria's social media posts provide glimpses of their family lives, other details of their children remain out of the public domain, underscoring the couple's commitment to privacy.

While the couple is dedicated to raising their children, they seem to be making necessary sacrifices to ensure Benn can focus on his professional boxing career to the best of his ability.

As Benn's daughter turned one on March 24, the British boxer could not participate in the celebration due to being occupied by the training camp for his upcoming fight.

Victoria Benn shared heartwarming pictures of the birthday celebration on Instagram, along with an emotional message to her husband and children in the caption, writing:

"It was the most special day for the most special girl. The sacrifices we have to make for fight camp though and daddy not being there, makes us sad but beautiful memories made for our ONEderful girl and it’s all worth it in the end."

Check out Victoria Benn's Instagram post below:

