Andrew Tate once trained Idris Elba in the art of kickboxing to help the Hollywood A-lister prepare for his fighting debut.

Back in 2016 Elba was the subject of a Discovery Channel documentary titled Idris Elba: Fighter. The premise was to depict a gruelling 12 months of training in both kickboxing and mixed martial arts for the London-born actor to prepare him for his kickboxing debut.

As part of the training, Elba was flown out to Thailand where he worked and trained with the controversial internet personality. At the time, Tate had not gained his widespread notoriety or fame and was instead a very accomplished kickboxer, who finished his career with a 76-9 record and multiple titles.

Idris Elba went on to face Lionel Graves at Road to Glory UK in his kickboxing debut. Graves was a much younger and experienced fighter, however the intense training paid off for the 46-year-old star as he TKO'd Graves in the first round.

Watch Elba's TKO victory here (1:29):

During the documentary, Andrew Tate also discussed what it's like being a fighter and having the mindset of one. The clip offers a rare and personal insight into his mindset as a kickboxer, which isn't often seen in the controversial figure today. 'Cobra' said:

"The only way to win a fight is to stay calm and remember what you've trained for. It's a lot more difficult than people at home think. It's war, it's chaotic, it's fast...A lot of people think fighting is for tough guys, I disagree. I think it's for smart people."

Watch the clip of Tate training Elba here:

Andrew Tate takes part in heated BBC interview whilst under house arrest

Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest after being released from his 3 month stint in prison. The internet personality was arrested in December 2022 and accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

As a way of telling his side of the story, Tate opted to take part in a BBC interview at his home, however the conversation soon turned sour when 'Cobra' was confronted with questions about his arrest and controversial comments.

Immediately, the former kickboxing champion hit back as he came out on the offensive in regards to the allegations surrounding him and his brother. He said:

"These organizations and BBC who are going to sit here and pretend that I am the face of damaging the youth is absolutely garbage it's completely disingenuous. In fact, I've seen thousands and thousands of comments and have endless emails from women praising. Praising the fact that their sons are listening to me, the things I'm saying."

Catch the interview with Andrew Tate here (7:57):

