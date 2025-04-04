Does Joe Rogan have a hair transplant scar? Expert explains what may have gone wrong

Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the United States, owing to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Recently, the comedian and UFC commentator's hair transplant history has resurfaced.

A medical professional who happens to be a plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Gartner, put forth a video breaking down why Rogan's hair transplants seemingly didn't have the effect the MMA personality wanted. The video featured a clip from the JRE podcast, wherein Rogan stated:

"I had a hair transplant. That was the dumbest thing I've ever done. I have this giant scar on the back of my head, looks like a smile."

The expert, Gartner, commented:

"Looks like he had the old-fashioned transplant, which is called the FUT. The new modern version, which we perform here, is FUE, Follicular Unit Extraction, which takes these tiny little pinholes in a wide area in a disorganized fashion, so you have intervening hair and you don't end up with any bald spots. And that way you don't end up with any scars either on the back."

The video then shifted to Rogan's addressing his hair transplant:

"What can you do? And they tell you they can fix it. They're like, 'Oh, great. I'll just get it fixed.' But it doesn't really fix it."

Following that, the video once again featured Gartner, who added:

"Hair transplant is highly successful, works very well. You can have amazing results."

Check out the video posted by Dr. Michael Gartner below:

Per Wimpole Clinic, the now-57-year-old Joe Rogan had multiple hair transplant procedures in his twenties. However, rather than the modern FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedure, Rogan underwent the old FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation).

Rogan underwent the FUT procedure after anti-hair loss medication didn't deliver the desired results. He reported that he had one done at the age of 26 and two over the next two years, around the age of 28.

Those procedures left a major scar on the back of Rogan's head. Moreover, it was highlighted that the UFC personality getting transplants at a relatively young age was followed by the androgenetic alopecia that affects many males as they age, which, in turn, resulted in him not getting the desired look. Also, Rogan has opted for a clean-shaven head since his forties.

Joe Rogan's joke about hair transplants

In a video posted to the JRE Clips YouTube channel back in 2018, Joe Rogan was seen expounding upon his history of FUT hair transplants. Rogan, who's long served as a UFC color commentator, discussed his past as an actor and reality TV host. He indicated that his physical appearance played a major part in getting high-paying opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Rogan explained that he worried that his receding hair might hurt his television career, which is why he opted for the transplants. Furthermore, the MMA personality implied that he eventually made peace with the condition of his hair and even had a joke about it:

"My joke was that -- it's like taking people from a town where everybody is healthy and moving them into a town where everybody is dying. The only ones that were left were like the new recruits."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss the topic below (0:48):

