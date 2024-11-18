Does Michael Chandler have cauliflower ears? The UFC star's explanation of his condition

In a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 309, Charles Oliveira secured a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in a five-round lightweight clash. Their cautious start quickly gave way to Oliveira’s calculated aggression, blending precise striking with takedown threats.

Despite Chandler’s valiant efforts, including near-finishes with ground strikes in round four, Oliveira’s superior grappling and striking dictated the pace. A highlight saw Chandler attempt to shake off Oliveira’s back control in dramatic fashion, reminiscent of their first encounter at UFC 262.

Does Michael Chandler have cauliflower ears?

Fighters like Michael Chandler have endured grueling battles inside the octagon that have led to a variety of medical conditions. One common issue is the cauliflower ear, which is often experienced by wrestlers and fighters due to repeated trauma.

This condition results in hardened and swollen cartilage, becoming a recognizable feature of Chandler's combat career, but it is not without its complications.

In a past interview with The MMA Hour, Chandler shared his struggles with the condition. He explained:

"I’ll always have cauliflower ears, but I’m considering surgery to reduce how much it sticks out.”

He added:

"More than anything, I wish I could do it now. Because all this thing does get caught on people’s hips and gets caught in shirts. And it gets almost ripped off almost every single time I grapple, and it sticks out. So yeah, it’s not swollen, it’s not anymore swollen. But I have just progressively gotten more and more cauliflower ear inside. These things are rock hard, man.”

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (23:14):

Dr. David Abbasi shares insight on treating cauliflower ear

Dr. David Abbasi, a prominent sports medicine expert, offered a simple solution to treat cauliflower ear, a condition common in grappling sports like wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

In a video shared on his X handle, Dr. Abbasi demonstrated how early drainage and compression can effectively prevent permanent ear deformities. He explained that the condition arises when repeated friction causes blood to pool between the ear’s skin and cartilage, cutting off blood supply and leading to the characteristic swelling:

“Just stick a needle in there and draw the blood out and you can get rid of the cauliflower ear… this is how it occurs. This typically will occur in a grappler or MMA person because they're rubbing their ears. and it can separate the skin from the underlying cartilage."

He added:

"So this is what happens, the cartilage, which is what your ear is made out of, the blood supply actually comes from the overlying skin. So if you have that separation from a hematoma or a blood collection, this skin can no longer give that blood supply to this blue cartilage. The cartilage can die and get deformed, hence getting this cauliflower appearance.”

Check out the surgeon's post below:

